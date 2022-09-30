Man Travels to Bolivia to Meet His Childhood Nanny After 45 Years, Watch Emotional Reunion

Reunions are often full of tears and happiness and more so if the said reunion happens 45 years later. In a heartwarming incident, a man travelled from Spain to Bolivia to meet his childhood nanny who took care of him like her own son. Juanito Jonsson travelled over 8000 km to meet his former nanny who he had lost touch with. The adorable video of them finally seeing each other went viral on the internet in no time, but was originally posted by Jonsson on his personal Instagram page a few months ago.

A Twitter handle called GoodNews Correspondent shared the incident and video and it quickly turned into a sensation. Take a look at the video here.

The moving video was titled ‘Finding Ana’ after the name of the nanny who seemed to have aged with time. The video was captioned, “After more than 45 years apart this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son."

Since being re-shared on Twitter on September 28, the viral clip has already garnered 176.5k views and 859 re-tweets, and more at the time of filing this report. The video has received like on the micro-blogging platform by over 8,000 people. The duo were seen hugging each other several times while Juanito showed her pictures of his childhood with her. Ana lives with her family in Bolivia and took care of young Juanito when he was a toddler.

Commenting on the video, several people shared their experiences of reunions with their nannies after several years of separation. One user said that his sisters and he “did the same a couple of years ago." He wrote, “(We) got back in touch with our nanny Lynda (from Trinidad, now living in the US) after 40+ years. We reunited here in Italy and it was simply magic."

