Man Tries To Break In Mahesh Babu’s House, Gets Arrested

A person reportedly tried to break into Mahesh Babu’s home in the middle of the night on Tuesday. The man was later identified as Krishna. He tried to enter the premises by climbing the boundary wall. The security staff found out about the incident after the man started groaning in pain. Police were immediately informed about the same by Mahesh Babu’s security staff. Police took him to a city hospital for treatment.

Krishna is reportedly from Odisha. He had recently moved to Hyderabad and was working at a plant nursery. The police have not yet revealed Krishna’s intention behind the attempt to break into Mahesh Babu’s house. A case has been filed against him and investigations are underway.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passed away on September 28, Wednesday. She was suffering from age-related issues for quite some time.

“Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam," read a statement from Mahesh Babu’s family.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on a much-talked-about film with director Trivikram, tentatively titled SSMB28. However, on the account of his mother’s death, sources close to the actor have stated that Mahesh Babu will be taking a break for around 15 days from the film’s shoot schedule.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here