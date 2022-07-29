Man Tries to Break into US Space Force Base to Warn about 'Alien vs Chinese Dragon' War

A 29-year-old man, hailing from Florida in the United States, has been arrested after attempting to break into a Space Force base using a stolen car. His aim was to warn the US government about an “imminent war between aliens and Chinese dragons". Identified as Corey Johnson, the man allegedly stole a 2013 Ford F150 several days before heading to Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County in Florida, reports Fox35. He then drove to the military base. For entry, he told officials that he was on an urgent mission from US President Joe Biden to warn officials about aliens fighting Chinese dragons. He has now been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

His arrest affidavit reveals that Johnson told the authorities that he was ordered by President Joe Biden to steal the truck and drive to the Space Force base to warn “the government there was US aliens fighting with Chinese dragons." As per CBS42, his bond was set at $3,000.

Patrick Space Force Base is located approximately 28 km from Kennedy Space Center. It is home to Space Launch Delta 45. This operates and maintains the Eastern Range missile and rocket launches.

