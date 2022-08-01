Man Tries To Burn Egg With Sparkler. Netizens Are Confused

Whether it is exquisite artworks, intriguing dance performances, lip-smacking food experiments, or mesmerising song renditions, the Internet has never let us down, when it comes to bringing forth a plethora of interesting posts. However, one segment, which rarely came forth before, has also been covered now and that is a scientific experiment. Recently, social media has left the netizens baffled, after a video of a bizarre experiment went viral but all for the wrong reasons. The video shows a man burning an egg by inserting a sparkler in it. Yes, you read that right and the internet is puzzled over the purpose of this experiment.

Posted two days ago by an Instagram page called Viral Hog, the video is making a lot of buzz on the Internet. The video was posted with a quirky caption that read, “Egg-cellent." It opens with an egg that has an inserted sparkler across it lying on the floor. Then a person can be seen lighting it. While the experiment appears to be absurd, the result it gave is quite shocking. After the person lit the sparkler, it was burning normally. But when the sparkles reached near the egg it was expected to go off. Well, it didn’t happen.

Advertisement

The flame, instead, changed its colour as soon as it came in contact with egg white.

Well, it appears that the Internet doesn’t approve of this experiment. Besides questioning the purpose behind this flaming egg, netizens couldn’t hold back from making fun of the person who was doing it. One user commented, “Someone fills me in on what this video was about?? Was something supposed to have happened and it didn’t?"

Another commented, “Successful of what? Wasting an egg?" A third user jokingly commented, “Congratulations, you just did an abortion!" A fourth user hilariously wrote, “I heard the chicken crying."

Advertisement

So far, the video has garnered over 111k views.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here