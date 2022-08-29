Man Tries to Help Woman Being Bullied, But Soon Realises It Was Being Filmed For a Movie

A video of a man passing by on a road and trying to intervene in a situation that apparently looked like bullying has gone viral. The clip shows a man misbehaving with a woman and the passer-by got alarmed by the sight. He tries to save the woman but soon realises that the scene was being filmed for a movie. He laughs at the confusion and resumes his path; much to the joy of everyone, who was touched by his concern for the woman.

The video was originally uploaded to TikTok, before being posted on Twitter. It is captioned as, “Good guy saves a woman, doesn’t realise it’s a movie", and has received positive reactions from people in the comments section. It starts with intense quarrelling between a man and a woman, where the latter was being overpowered and she pushed the man away in self-defense. By that time, the passer-by raised objections to the fight and tried to handle the situation, but he stopped mid-way when he saw that the woman was fine, and was acting for the scene. He started laughing at being tricked by the scene and let the group of people continue with their work.

The video describes the passer-by with noble intentions as a ‘legend’, as other people in the video were seen clapping at the incident out of sheer joy. A user commented, “I want him around if anything like this would happen to anyone I know and love", while another gave a more positive and meaningful suggestion for the caption as, “Great guy. We need more people willing to step up when they see someone might need help". The passer-by was applauded for his quick presence of mind and his intention to help, as many remarked in the comments that this is rare to find these days.

What do you think about the heartwarming gesture of the good man? Let us know.

