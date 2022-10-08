Man Wakes Up With Hangover to Find He Was Charged Rs 32 Lakh For 15-minute Uber Ride

A British man was shocked to learn that his Uber application showed an impending bill of $39,317 (approx. Rs 32 lakh in Indian currency) after waking up in a hangover. The man identified as Oliver Kaplan was charged the bill on his debit card. According to Mirror, the man booked the Uber ride after finishing his work at Buxton Inn in Machester, England. The 22-year-old, who is a chef by profession, planned to meet some of his friends at a local pub in Witchwood which is located just four miles away from his workplace.

He told the portal that while booking the ride the application quoted his fare to be between $11 and $12, which he had accepted. The Uber driver picked him up from the location and dropped him at the pub. It was like any other usual Uber ride till the man woke up to see the whopping bill. It was a notification alerting him that the amount couldn’t be deducted due to insufficient funds.

Advertisement

“When I woke up hungover the next morning, the last thing I expected was a charge of over £35,000 [$39,317]!" the British man added. He quickly contacted the customer service department of the application.

The unusual billing came as a surprise to the Uber employee as well, the 22-year-old claimed. The support team investigated the matter and found that the man’s drop-off location was changed to Australia due to an unexpected error in the application.

While the exact reason behind the glitch could not be identified but the company claimed that his location was switched from Witchwood, Manchester to a park with the same moniker in Victoria, Australia.

Advertisement

Since there was not sufficient balance in the customer’s account, the application was unable to deduct the fare. However, the British man expressed that the situation would have been much worse if he’d actually had that kind of money in his bank account. “If I had that sort of money, I would have had to chase them for a refund. It could have landed me in all sorts of financial trouble," he added.

The cab aggregator expressed regret over the incident and correct the bill fare.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here