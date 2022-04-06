Man Walks in Naked During his Husband's Zoom Meet, Here's What Happened Next

Zoom call fails took care of the entertainment dosage during the COVID crisis. Owing to the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, businesses, schools, organisations adopted the concept of ‘work from home.’ Following this, all office meetings and classes were held via zoom calls. People took time while adjusting to the new way of working, and during this time - a number of oops moments went viral on the internet. However, a hilarious incident of a California couple might have just topped them all.

Damian Mlotkowski was on a weekly office virtual call when his husband Jason Bowers wandered into the room naked, and within a fraction of seconds, upon realising his mistake, dropped down to the floor to hide. The hilarious moment amused Damian’s colleagues, as Bowers who was typing a message on his phone, clocked his partner’s camera and instantly dropped out of sight. Fortunately, a conveniently-placed chair saved Bowers from further embarrassment.

While speaking about the incident, that took place last year on December 2, Bowres told Metro UK that he had no idea Damian was in a meeting. He said, “I was so focused on my message, I was writing that I didn’t look up so I couldn’t see he was on a call."

Damian was also looking down so he didn’t realise either that his husband was coming. Upon entering the room, with his attention still on the phone, Bowers said he heard some voices which made him realise that might be coming from a zoom meeting. As soon as he looked up, he was right and within seconds he dropped to the floor. “I was so embarrassed that they might have seen me naked, and by dropping to the floor they wouldn’t be able to see me, hopefully," he said.

The video was shared by Bowres last year, as he found it funny, on Instagram.

