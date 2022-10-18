Man Washes TV, Computer Screen; Netizens Call it The Biggest Mistake During Diwali Cleaning

A video of a man extensively cleaning his home has caught the internet’s attention. At a time when people are busy cleaning their houses for the Diwali festivities, this clip is a reminder of everything that should not be done. The video can even remind you of the viral ‘Gopi Bahu’ laptop cleaning video, from the popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where she washed her husband’s laptop with detergent water and kept it dry in the sun like a normal washable cloth.

Now, let’s get back to this viral clip. It shows a man using a pipe with running water to clean a television. After a few frames, the man starts cleaning the TV and rubs around it to remove the dirt. The caption posted in Hindi can is roughly translated to “This man is free… If there is a need to clean at any festival inform… I Will pay for his transport expense ."

Advertisement

Here take a look at the video:

However, this is not the only cleaning video that has been getting the internet’s attention during the Diwali season. A video of digital cleaning shared by Google India has also been going viral. The video opens with a person full of pending and scheduled tasks on her digital calendar. After a few frames, he picked up the laptop and started dumping the task from the calendar in the trash bin. Then places back the laptop on the table with an empty calendar with no tasks.

Advertisement

The embedded text of the video said, “Cleaning, cleaning and cleaning."

“Starting my Diwali ki safai with Calendar ki safai," read the caption posted by Google along with the video.

Look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cjsg4qppB8V/

The video has garnered more than 2.74 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Cleaning houses and shops are an essential part of Diwali preparation. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped during Diwali night, only homes which are spick and span.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here