Man Wears 10 Masks in 7 Seconds, Gets his Name in Guinness Book of World Records

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of masks was only limited to pollution. However, after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it has now become a part of our daily routine. Recently, someone created a world record of wearing the most number of masks in 10 seconds.

The man, named George Peel, created a world record by putting on 10 masks on his face in just 7.35 seconds, getting his name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. In a video uploaded by the official Instagram handle of Guinness Book of World Records, we can see Peel putting on 10 masks, one after another, rapidly. He moves in an ultra-fast manner as he piles up the masks, one above the other.

Normally, when people wear masks, it takes some struggle to fit them firmly on the mouth and nose. But, seeing the perfectly smooth way in which George Peel went about the process, it can indeed be an inspiration to many.

The video has over 3.3 lakh likes and comments are pouring over from all over the world, congratulating Peel for achieving the feat. The video is titled, “Fastest time to wear 10 surgical masks". At present, there are over 2000 comments on the video. Here is the video:

It seems that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. Since slipping on masks every time we move out is the new normal and is going to be that way for quite some time, we might as well get inspired by George Peel and learn how to put masks on and off so effortlessly!

