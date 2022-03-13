Man Who Built 'Britain's Biggest Man Cave' is Blocking Roads with Bentleys amid Legal Row

Graham Wildin, a millionaire living in Cinderford, England, is in a tussle with the authorities regarding what is being touted as “Britain’s Biggest Man Cave" that he built on his property 10 years ago. Since then, he has failed to demolish the building and has been slapped with multiple heft fines and a jail sentence.

Now that the matter has arrived at the D-Day when the authorities started sending heavy machinery towards the mansion to demolish it, Graham has used his classic car collection to block the streets leading up to his mansion.

Graham started constructing this property in 2013 after he found a loophole in the policies laid down by the council in the area. The man cave is loaded with gadgets and resources that can guarantee one has a great time when there. The mansion has a bowling alley, a squash court, a cinema hall, and a private casino and bar, among many other centres of leisure.

Even after being sentenced to jail for failing to demolish the property, the millionaire owner, is not ready to budge and is adamant about keeping the property intact. In efforts to create every possible hindrance, Graham has blocked the streets with his car collection, which also includes multiple Bentleys and Porches. The move is a smart one since Graham is not violating any law and is, as Graham says, “completely in his rights while parking his cars on the street." However, the residents in the area are immensely irritated with the ways that Graham is adopting to mess with the authorities.

One of Graham’s neighbours, Chris Briginshawe, told Gloucestershire Live how one day Graham parked one of his cars in Chris’ driveway, despite Graham’s driveway completely vacant. “My wife was unable to go to work that day. When the police called him, he said he was too busy to move it," said Chris.

