Man who Had Stroke Developed Black Hair on Tongue, Read about the Peculiar Condition

A recent report has highlighted the bizarre medical condition known as black hairy tongue or BHT. The case came to light when a man visited a dermatology clinic after the top of his tongue became coated in a dense carpet of hairlike fibers. However, as uncommon as it may sound BHT is quite a common condition. The report published in Jama Dermatology on March 9 reveals that the man who is in his 50s was diagnosed with BHT, medically known as lingua villosa nigra.

Three months before his diagnosis, the man had suffered a stroke that caused paralysis on the left side of his body. Following the stroke, the man was put on a diet of pureed food and liquids, and about two and a half months later, his caretakers noticed how black pigmentation was covering the surface of his tongue.

JAMA Dermatology described that the thick, black coating was tinged with “yellowish" streaks near the midline and back of the tongue. However the authors noted that the outer edges, tip and dead center of the tongue were free of the black gunk. It was on closer examination of the pigmentation that doctors found the black coating was made up of long, thin fibers, with bright, yellow deposits, likely trapped food particles, scattered throughout.

The doctors also scraped mucus samples from his tongue to check for abnormal bacterial or fungal growth, but they found no such growth in their tests.

That is when he was diagnosed with BHT. According to Mayo Clinic, BHT is a temporary, harmless oral condition that gives the tongue a dark, furry appearance. The peculiar look of the tongue usually results from a buildup of dead skin cells on the many tiny projections on the surface of the tongue that contain taste buds.

Mayo Clinic mentions that although black hairy tongue may look alarming, in most cases it does not cause any health problems, and it is usually painless. Black hairy tongue can be treated by eliminating possible causes or contributing factors and practicing good oral hygiene.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, BHT can be caused due to poor oral hygiene and/or a diet of soft foods because the shedding process is helped by stimulation and abrasion to the top of the tongue. The condition can also occur by excessive use of coffee, tea, tobacco or alcohol, certain medications, radiation treatment, dryness in the mouth and some kinds of mouthwash.

