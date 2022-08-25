Man Who Lost Half His Skull During An Office Party Sues Firm

Who do you blame when you meet with an accident at a party organised by someone else? Do you blame them for forcing you to be there or yourself for tripping and falling, eventually hurting yourself? A UK employee is suing the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for Rs 1 crore 89 lakhs, for an injury caused at a ‘pub golf’ work event that involved outrageous amounts of alcohol.

According to The Guardian, the 28-year-old employee, Michael Brockie, filed a personal injury claim against the firm for alleged negligence of his brain injury. Michael was put into an induced coma in early 2019 and claims that he still experiences “persistent cognitive symptoms". Michael lost half his skull due to an accident that happened during the office after-hours event.

The lawsuit describes the pub golf event that suggests that PwC’s Reading Office staff were encouraged to attend the event that involved visiting 9 pubs or “holes" and drinking a particular kind of alcohol. It further said that the workers who used the fewest swigs to consume their drink were given the best scores, which were recorded on cards that were printed and distributed in the office.

The filing against PwC also claims that Brockie was under “heavy pressure" to attend the event and the rules “not only encourage but make a competitive virtue of excessive, rapid and prolonged consumption of alcohol over many hours from about 6 pm."

The court filings suggest that Brockie was so drunk that he has no memory of events after 10 pm that night and was found lying on the road with a severe head injury after falling over. Brockie had to have half his skull removed following the incident and doctors described him as a “walking miracle" after recovering from the head injury. Brockie returned to the office 6 months later. The employee, who still works at PwC has sued the firm for more than £200,000 and is requesting additional future payments to be made available.

