Man Who Stole 5,000 Cars, Lives in a Rs 10 Crore Villa, Arrested by Delhi Police

An automobile thief, Anil Chauhan, who is accused of stealing approximately 5000 cars has been arrested by the Delhi Police. It was on August 23, when the cops received a tip-off about Chauhan’s return to the nation’s capital. Reportedly, he was planning to commit another theft but was detained by the Delhi Police in a pursuit that has lasted three years. According to a report by the Indian Express, the automobile thief owns a villa worth a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore.

He has an expensive collection of gold bracelets and clothes and was leading a luxurious lifestyle. Anil Chauhan would allegedly fly from the North Eastern states of India to Delhi to carry out the automobile thefts and then return back the same way. The 52-year-old thief, who allegedly runs a syndicate of about 25-30 members, would sell the stolen cars in parts of Assam, Nepal, Gangtok, and other places.

If the report is to be believed, inspector Sandeep Godara suspected Chauhan during their probe of thefts related to post SUVs and Sedans in Central Delhi. The police claimed though he had been arrested before, catching Chauhan was not an easy task. He would reportedly disguise himself as an entrepreneur or a government official to evade arrest. Chauhan allegedly also has a strong connection with the Assam Government.

“Teams were sent to Assam, Sikkim, Nepal, and NCR to look for him. To evade arrest, he roams around in expensive cars and poses as a businessman or a government official. He was a contractor working with the Assam government and has sources there," an officer said about the case. During his latest arrest at the DBG road, Chauhan was detained with a pistol. Allegedly five more pistols were later procured under his possession.

The officer continued, “He never stops. He has been arrested several times but goes back to stealing cars. He has three main receivers – in Assam, Nepal, and Gangtok. He steals cars from Delhi, Noida, and Meerut and takes them to his receivers. All cars are sold within a month or two to elude police. Chauhan only takes flights to go back to his hideouts to show he is not involved in any crime."

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), in a statement revealed that the automobile thief was last arrested in Assam’s Dispur. However, he was able to get out of bail. The DCP suggests that he has been in the crime business since the early 1990s. Now, the cops are preparing a strong rap sheet so that the thief cannot evade arrest and get out of bail.

The DCP reveals that not only automobile thefts, but Anil Chauhan has been involved in other illegal activities as well including poaching rare animals like rhinos and also smuggling illegal weapons. According to the reported statistics, Chauhan has been involved in over 181 cases and has now been declared a proclaimed offender. His expensive villa and other procured asset has been seized by ED and are likely to be auctioned.

Anil Chauhan has three wives and seven children, who now live estranged due to his involvement in the crime world. Surprisingly, two of his wives had no idea about his connection with automobile thefts and were under the impression that he was a car dealer until his criminal activities attracted frequent ED raids and arrests.

