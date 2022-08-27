Man Wins 350 Euros In ‘Lying Down’ Competition in Montenegro

Bizarre competitions aren’t new, and we have another one. This unique competition of lying down is held in Montenegro every year. The winner of the competition, this time, lay down for 60 hours straight to bag the title.

According to The Mirror, Zarko Pejanovic became the 12th champion of the weird challenge, hosted in Montenegro, Brezna situated right outside the country’s 2nd largest city Niksic. Zarko said he didn’t even warm up after claiming the title.

Zarko told the local news outlet after winning that he didn’t even warm up for the competition. He further added that it is easy to lie down when your company comes to support you, it is easy to lie down at a stretch. But when it’s your family, it becomes difficult for the competitors to not get up.

The competition started with 9 participants. However, 7 of them dropped out by the end of the first day. However, Pejanovic stood on his (rather lay on) ground along with another participant Vuk Koljensic. The two battled it out for the title of “the biggest sloth". In the end, Pejanovic emerged victorious.

The competition was set up to have fun with the stereotype that the residents of Montenegro are lazy. Pejanovic was awarded 300 euros (Rs 27,885) for lying on the ground for more than 60 hours. Along with the cash prize, Pejanovic also won a rafting experience, lunch for two in a prestigious restaurant in Podgorica, a weekend’s stay in Montenegro and many more prizes from the event sponsors. Pejanovic hails from Podgorica.

Despite lying down for 60 hours straight, Pejanoiv couldn’t beat the 2021 record set by Dubravka Aksic who stayed on the ground for 117 hours. Dubravka was able to achieve the feat because of a rule that allowed her to take toilet breaks after every 8 hours.

