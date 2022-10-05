Man With Cancer Tries to Arrange Formula One Tickets for Fiancee, Reddit Comes to Rescue

In what comes as a heartwarming story, a man took to his Reddit and asked people for details about a Formula race that he wants to take his fiance. He explained how his fiance is one of the biggest Formula fans is dreaming about experiencing this whole thing in real life. He wrote, “She’s a Red Bull fan I can tell you that, lots of merch, she even has signed pictures from them - hell if I know how did she get it." He further revealed that he had been diagnosed with a very lethal brain cancer a year ago (called GBM). “Just part of me wants to give her something huge before my days are over. My condition and prognosis are getting worse - which she doesn’t know because I don’t want to ruin her mood for what would feel like forever," he wrote.

He further asked if someone could tell him how expensive are GP tickets and “which one in EU would be most affordable for someone who’s lost a lot of income due to illness."

“I’ve seen some websites with ticket prices really varying depending on package? but I don’t really know what do they include, which one has the best value and so on. Thank you in advance," he wrote.

The post has gone viral and garnered tons of responses from netizens. “Forza! To love your fellow human, a stranger from a different land, is beautiful. I hope live a life full of health and happiness," commented a Reddit user.

Another person wrote, “I’ve been browsing reddit for a few years. Seen a lot, read a lot. Made some posts, som replies - never been super engaged, but I still browse daily. This is the first time I felt a need to buy and give gold just to somehow appreciate your generosity."

“Posts like this make me re-evalute what I need to be moaning about day to day. Best of wishes mate and it would be great to hear if you get tickets sorted," commented another Reddit user.

