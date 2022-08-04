Man Works as Swiggy Delivery Agent to Fund His Education, Busts Work Culture Misconceptions

Foodtech decacorn Swiggy has become an integral part of Indians living in urban areas for ordering food online and getting it delivered to their doorstep. Now, an employee of the company recently took to LinkedIn to share their experience of working at the firm. In a lengthy post, employee Anurag Bhargava explained that a majority of people around him, see him with eyes full of pity for working at Swiggy.

According to the employee, there are many misconceptions prevailing about working with the food delivery application. Bhargava detailed that a lot of people believe Swiggy employees are mistreated, they are always burnt out and they don’t make good money. However, the reality is far from the misconceptions. The employee believes that his job at Swiggy has transformed his personality for good.

Bhargava works as a Swiggy Delivery Partner to support his education at Delhi University. While sharing his experience of working with the firm, he busted several misconceptions and shared the perks that he enjoys as an employee. He said his job provides him with easy money, and flexibility, and satisfies his need to not be restricted to a work desk.

As soon as the heartfelt post caught the attention of Swiggy’s team, they reshared it on their official LinkedIn account. The company in their statement said, “Words tend to fall short when describing a journey but you’ve done it perfectly, Anurag Bhargava. Our Delivery Executives play an integral role in fulfilling our mission every single day and we couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for this valuable insight!"

While ending the post, Bhargava bowed down to all the Swiggy warriors who do their best to fulfil their work commitment. The lengthy note has garnered massive attention from users of the employment-oriented online service application. Many praised the employee for jotting down his viewpoint in an exceptional manner, while others requested Swiggy to give the employee a raise for his dedication to the firm. The post has amassed about 12 thousand likes and more than 250 interactions in the comment section.

