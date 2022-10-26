Mangaluru Man Orders Gaming Laptop on Flipkart, Gets a Big Stone and E-waste Instead

Flipkart’s big Diwali sale has just concluded, but the e-commerce giant faced backlash online after a Mangaluru customer complained of a curious case. Chinmaya Ramana ordered a laptop on Flipkart and to his shock, received a big stone and some e-waste instead. Ramana said in a series of tweets that he was regretting making the purchase on Flipkart and urged others not to shop on the platform as they would be left feeling “helpless" like him. However, a day later, Ramana said that Flipkart had refunded the full amount and that he would be continuing to shop with the platform.

Apart from attaching a photo of the stone and the waste material he received, Ramana had also provided an unboxing video.

The open box delivery system, which Ramana claimed was not available for this product, is a system launched by Flipkart following several complaints about customers receiving wrong packages throughout the Diwali season, reported Business Today. It helps the customer to verify, on receiving the package, that the correct items have been delivered.

Several such complaints regarding e-commerce platforms have surfaced on social media in the recent past. A person named Panjari Bhimanna from Utnoor in Adilabad district of Telangana was shocked to receive detergent soap instead of a smartphone from an online shopping site in June. He had ordered a smartphone of Vivo Y83 model costing Rs 6,100 through a popular e-commerce portal.

In another instance, a man in Bihar claimed that he ordered a drone camera from an online retailer but received one kilogram of potatoes in September. A video shared by Unseen India went viral on Twitter, where it was claimed that the incident occurred in Nalanda. A person, purportedly the delivery executive, was seen opening the package to reveal the potatoes. The executive, when prompted, admitted that the online retailer committed fraud, but claimed he did not know whether the company that was delivering the product was in collusion.

