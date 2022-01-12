Mangaluru Man Speeding On Scooter Escapes Collision With Bus. This Happened Next

A man in Mangaluru miraculously escaped a near-death accident after avoiding a collision with a bus in Elyarpadavu. He was riding a scooty and after escaping the collision, he hit the gate of a factory and managed to make it through a very small gap between a shop and a tree in Ullal city. Now, the CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a public transport bus can be seen switching to the opposite lane for taking a U-turn. A young man comes on a scooter at a high speed and miraculously avoids hitting the bus while it was taking a U-turn. The man then hits the gate of a fish processing unit and passes through a small space between a tree and a shop. All this happens within a span of 10-15 seconds.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account going by the name Mangalore City. The caption of the tweet read: ‘Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangaluru. The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree.’

The man in the video has been lauded by a section of users on Twitter for escaping a near-death accident in a heroic way while some are criticizing him for driving carelessly.

‘Overspeeding by the biker and carelessness by the bus staff. Need not be termed as a miraculous escape and all that to grab attention. Cops should book both,’ commented a user and another wrote: ‘He was a super rider.’

‘Gotta admit that this was a miracle,’ replied a user to the viral tweet.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared on Tuesday, has over 12 thousand views and 430 likes as of now.

