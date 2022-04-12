Mangoes to Bangles: What are Some Bizarre Items Flyers Forgot at Delhi Airport?

At times, travelling can be full of hassles. Most people usually tend to leave something behind when they are travelling. It is bound to happen as you are carrying ample stuff with you. In most cases, the item is lost forever. However, Delhi Airport has come up with a solution to this problem. Its website allows you to track lost belongings on their website. Using this, you can just key in a random date and enjoy “secondhand embarrassment/anxiety" at the number of things people have left behind at the airport. The solution, which is very helpful, has become a Twitter thread now and is going viral. Twitter user @MumbaiCentral made a tweet about the same and people can be seen commenting as to what they have lost. Few also shared an image of the list. Here is a list of things that we found on Delhi Airport’s official website that was left behind by passengers at the capital’s airport.

1. Box of mango

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

2. Mixer Grinder

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

3. Torch

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

4. Stroller

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

5. Bangles

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

6. Mala Jaap

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

7. Plate Shivling

(Image: Amazon.in)

This is, by no chance, an exhaustive list. Countless passengers have left behind their personal items in the form of belts, laptops, phones, “some cash," among many other general and electronic items listed on the website.

People also wrote several stories in the comment section narrating their experience. One person wrote, “Legends, I lost my swtichnutrition bottle and it’s on the list but since it’s more than 5 days it’s gone to the “godown" so in a few months there’s going to be an auction for it." Another person wrote, “Is there a baby in the list. For comedy’s sake I want to see if there’s a baby on the list."

Delhi airport, which goes by the name Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s largest airport. It used to handle around 1.8 lakh passengers per day during pre-COVID times. IGIA is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). The airport has now registered a recovery of passenger traffic in the US, Middle East and Australia segments.

