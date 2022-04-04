Manipuri Girl Attends School With Baby Sister in Lap, BJP Minister Lauds Her Dedication

The Indian government is leaving no stones unturned to encourage education among girls. In a bid to promote girl-child education, the government has also started several initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padao, which has resulted in a significant rise among girls attending school. Often social media introduces us to many inspiring stories of those girls who overcome many struggles just to go to school. Be it walking kilometers just to reach their destination, or helping their family to earn and pay the fees. With that being said, once again the internet has brought forth an inspiring story of a 10-year-old Manipuri girl, who goes to school and babysits her younger sister while studying.

A picture of Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur is making rounds on the internet and also grabbed the attention of Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh. The Manipur minister revealed that the 10-year-old goes to school during day time and takes her baby sister with her as their parents get busy with farming duties. Singh took to his official Twitter account to share the inspiring story with the netizens. While tweeting a picture of Meiningsinliu, he wrote, “Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap."

While expressing how proud he is to see her dedication, the minister informed that he was able to contact the family of Meiningsinliu and asked her parents to bring her to Imphal, where he will take care of her education until she graduates. Singh added, “As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family and asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!"

Needless to say, the picture has left lasting impressions on netizens, as they lauded the dedication of the little girl and the move by the minister. One user wrote, “It is absolutely heartening and her dedication at this tender age is commendable." Another commented, “Such dedicated children leave us speechless but proud of this nation who keeps giving us such strong children who are the reason for this nation’s might."

What are your views on the efforts and dedication of Meiningsinliu Pamei to educate herself?

