Man’s 12-year-long Migraine Completely Cured With Plant-based Diet, Study Reveals

The case study, published in BMJ Journals, talks about how a 60-year-old man, who suffered 12 years of severe migraines, stopped experiencing them within three months of changing his diet. Migraine headaches can be devastating and physical activities of any sort can make them worse. While there is no sure shot cure for migraines, it is advised to keep your sleeping and eating habits in check to ward off the pain. A recent case study, published in BMJ Journals, indicates that migraine can be reversed and prevented with a nutrient-dense whole food plant-based diet.

The case study talks about how a 60-year-old man, who suffered 12 years of severe migraines and stopped experiencing them within three months of changing his food habits. He had switched to a diet rich in leafy greens and after a while, the migraine reversal began. It has been over seven years now, and the case study recorded that he did not experience any headache episodes since then.

The patient, who chose to be unnamed but is a photographer by profession, used to suffer six to eight migraine episodes a month, some so severe that he needed hospitalisation. At times, the migraines would last up to 72 hours, he shared. The photographer further revealed that the migraines would often make him “end up in bed in the fetal position." He spent days in recovery, and the process made his job as a photographer really difficult.

He was then suggested a couple of changes in his diet, which included eating at least five ounces of raw or cooked green leafy vegetables like kale or spinach every day. Other dietary changes were drinking a 32-ounce green smoothie, and limiting the intake of oils, animal protein (dairy and meat), whole grains, starchy vegetables.

The authors of the study revealed that the man exhibited the longest documented case of a chronic migraine, which was resolved by a mere change in the diet. However, the conclusions of a single case study cannot be used to state that changes in diet can help you cure or get rid of the chronic ailment.

