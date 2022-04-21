Man's Crypto Wallet Worth Rs 5 Crore 'Totally Wiped Out' in Seconds

A crypto trader became a victim of a scam, which resulted in him losing $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). The incident was shared by the trader on Twitter. Domenic Iacovone got his entire crypto wallet stripped off by scammers. Domenic had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask. Explaining the incident, he shared a tweet on April 15. Apparently, Domenic received a phone call that led to this incident.

The crypto trader was receiving multiple messages asking him to reset his Apple ID and password. Brushing them off as scam attempts, Domenic did not pay heed. Following this, he received a call from Apple Inc. The call was received on iPhone and the number was associated with Apple, which made him believe that the call was genuine.

In the tweet, Domenic wrote, “Got a phone call from Apple, literally from Apple (on my caller ID). Called it back because I suspected fraud and it was an apple number so I believed them. The person, on the phone, told Domenic that his account was compromised and that they require the OTP (One-time password) to ensure the genuineness of his credentials. As soon as he gave them the OTP, his account was wiped off of all digital assets that he had stored on MetaMask.

A crypto security advisor, with an account named Serpent on Twitter, took cognizance of the matter and shared additional details about the incident, including the screenshots of Domenic’s phone.

Take a look:

As per Serpent, there is a seed phrase, a 12-digit number, which must not be shared with anyone. This seed phrase is the only way to access a crypto wallet. MetaMask apparently stores this seed phrase file on iCloud which could have been how the scammers got access to Domenic’s wallet. After that, all they needed was an OTP sent on his phone.

MetaMask, although did not comment on the incident, shared a tweet warning the users about a possible phishing scam.

Before the incident, the crypto wallet service had not revealed that they store the seed phrase file on iCloud, reports claim.

