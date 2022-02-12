Man's Honest Reply to Boss on Why He Hasn't 'Worked Hard' is Winning the Internet

A recent TikTok video has ignited netizens’ view on how several private companies treat their employees in an unfair manner when it comes to paying them the fair share. The video was shared by content creator and podcaster Kris B on TikTok and Instagram Reel. It shows him re-enacting a situation that came up at his workplace. The clip features Kris on a virtual call with his boss who asks him, “Mainly, I want us to discuss the difference in your performance between last year and 2020. You were the top-rated employee in 2020, but it doesn’t feel like you’ve been near as present. What’s changed?”

Responding to his boss, Kris presents them with a hard-hitting fact that has now left an impact on numerous viewers. In a very calm but honest communication about his performance in 2020, Kris explains that because he was not rewarded with a raise after being the “top-rated employee,” he saw no reason to keep up his efforts. The podcast producer says, “2020 was the second year in a row I didn’t get a raise, even though I was the top employee. When I asked why I couldn't get a raise, you said it was because of my position..no, ‘My pay was a fair market value for my position.’ And when I asked where my pay falls on the pay scale, you said ‘below the median,’ so below the average of what I could make in my position.” Kris then added, “So, at that point, I just decided I’m going to become a fair market value employee and put in a below-average amount of effort because that’s what I feel like you pay me to do. You’ve created an environment where there’s no incentive for me to work hard. So I don’t.”

Following this response, there was a long awkward silence between Kris and his boss. The video has attracted positive reaction from netizens. One of the Instagram users commented on the Reel, “Bloody epic! Know your worth.” Netizens were also curious about the response of the boss. In his latest Instagram Reel, Kris updated the viewers with the following conversation. The voice actor said that his boss went through the “five stages of grief,” and requested him to work for the rest of the time that he will be in the company since he and his boss both will soon be laid off from work.

Kris added in the caption, “my boss is retiring at the same time as the layoffs. I’ll ride the job out until I collect that severance.”

