Man's Inspiring Post on Entrepreneur Wife's Battle Against Cancer Moves LinkedIn

A LinkedIn user shared the story of his wife’s battle against cancer and made some pertinent points on the support system, environment and compassion that can make a world of difference in the daily life of someone struggling with the disease. Babar Shaikh’s post on his wife, Zahra, has garnered many kind words from LinkedIn users. “This post is more than just about cancer. Zahra had a full time job, a budding business and I was transitioning into a new job. In the midst of this, we were caught in the eye of the storm," Shaikh wrote in part of his post. He drove home the need to build compassionate systems to accommodate those who are fighting health battles.

He highlighted how Zahra did not give up on any of her pursuits and the kind of support that such a move required. “The lesson here, though, is this; she didn’t allow her reality to change her life. She kept her job (despite first taking a sabbatical), she kept adding value to brands the way shes always done day in day out. She grew her cheesecake business manifold. Her social media presence increased 4x, sales went through the roof and she made a brand that has become a “household name" in many quarters - all from the confines of her bed. A lesson in fighting with grace, if there was ever one."

While expecting productivity out of an ailing person is not and should not be the norm, Shaikh also added a lesson in the kind of support that made it possible. “Another lesson here is of support. Our families, our friends AND our teams at work. We found an over flow of kindness, from close ones as well as people we were barely acquainted with. A humbling reminder that there is so much good in this world," he wrote in part.

“There indeed is good in the world 🙂 So glad both you and Zahra were so strong throughout this. I myself have experienced that mental strength is a huge factor in curing an illness. You hear it all the time, but you never really get how true that is until you face a situation that requires you to be strong. Wish you all the happiness in the world!" a LinkedIn user, among almost 63,000 who liked the post, commented.

