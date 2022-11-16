Man's Mission to Perform 30 Acts of Kindness Before Turning 30 to Make World a 'Better Place'

With so much going around the world, a man decided to make the world a better place by completing 30 acts of kindness before turning 30 years old. When Bryan Tsiliacos turned 29, he made a conscious decision to channel his inner anxieties into creating something great. ABC7 News reported that Bryan began by writing down all the things in life that he was grateful for. And he had a delightful realization. He said, “I pulled out a sheet of paper and started to write down all the things that I was grateful for. And at that moment, I realized that every wonderful thing that has happened to me was thanks to the support and generosity of others."

He made it his mission to complete 30 acts of kindness before turning 30. This was the beginning of the 30 acts by 30 challenge. Bryan has documented his entire journey on his Instagram handle. For his first act of kindness, Bryan made more than 400 desserts for firefighters in San Jose. He went on to thank the firefighters for accepting his donations and expressed his enthusiasm for achieving his goal.

Bryan then asked the principal of Oakland middle school to help him create a wishlist that he could use to donate supply kits for the school’s teachers. He documented the entire process from gathering his supplies to donating 150 supply kits to middle schools in Oakland. With the help of 18 sponsors from across the United States, Bryan was able to donate paper, markers, disinfecting wipes, snacks and around $12,000 worth of supplies.

“Acts of kindness like this let us know that we are not invisible, that there are folks out there who really care about our community," said Principal Maya Taylor of Westlake Middle School, reported ABC7 News.

Continuing on this incredible journey, for his next act of kindness, Bryan is dedicating it to animal shelter workers, whom he called the unsung heroes of society. He is looking forward to giving care packages to these unsung heroes of San Francisco, California. The care packages will include gift cards, snacks, and stress-relieving items, among other things.

Bryan mentioned that he wants to show the world that “you don’t have to wait to be part of an organization or a non-profit to make a difference. All it takes is some time, determination, and creativity. When you want to do good in the world, anything is possible."

While his dream is big, Bryan plans on achieving this before 2023, when he turns 30.

