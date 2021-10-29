Man's 'Most Wholesome' Uber Ride With Hearing-impaired Driver is Winning Hearts

Apart from all the funny and bizarre posts that we come across on social media, it also introduces us to some of the purest forms of human emotions. One such moment was shared by a Twitter user Jeremy Abbott who recently took the most 'wholesome' cab ride of his life. Jeremy boarded an Uber in London and discovered a board stuck at the back of the front passenger seat with a message from the driver. In the message, the cab driver identified as Onur requests his passenger to communicate to him via text or notepad as he is deaf. Further, the message read, "You can use the AUX cable to play your own music - if you have anything with strong bass, I will enjoy it too. Thanks for bearing with me and have a great day." Jeremy shared a picture of the message on his Twitter timeline along with a caption where he called Onur a 'hero' and declared this ride as the most wholesome Uber experience of his life.

Since being shared online, the heartwarming post has received over 54 thousand likes along with 3 thousand retweets on the microblogging site. Reacting to the tweet, users expressed their desire to meet Onur and take a cab ride with him. "I want to be in that car just now. I’ve so many songs that I’d enjoy, maybe Onur would too! What a guy, I hope you both have a brilliant day!" read one of the comments.

A user shared his similar cab ride experience and wrote, " I’ve been in a similar one we a note on the back saying to tap him on the shoulder if you needed to stop or let him know something. Brilliant driver as well never felt safer in a car."

However, some users accused Jeremy of ‘stealing’ the post and said that he was lying about the cab experience. Replying to such accusations, Jeremy shared a selfie from the cab ride.

Check other reactions here:

We never knew cab rides could be such a moving experience!

