Man's Rendition of 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi' Will Make Dhinchak Pooja Sound Like a Pro

Not all of us have a soulful soothing voice like that of Arijit Singh. We might be bathroom singers or would prefer to hum our favourite songs when all alone. The reason we are saying this is because recently, a video of a man under the impression that he has a pleasant voice and has the right knowledge of tunes surfaced on the Internet. However, netizens think he has neither.

A video of a man singing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge is going viral on social media – and it’s nothing close to ear-pleasing. If you expected a buttery voice, you will be left disappointed after watching it. In the viral clip, the man sings the Sholay song in discordant tunes, which makes it awful. The video which was reportedly posted on Facebook on April 14 and has garnered over 6 lakh views. The Internet was in splits after watching the viral video.

Here is the video:

In the clip, a man can be seen holding a microphone and moments later he started to croon the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge. One can see the orchestra playing in the background, which is clearly of no use. The man sang the popular track in the most disharmonic manner, making it unbearable, to say the least.

Originally, the song is from the 1975-film Sholay and is picturised on Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. It was sung by legendary singer duo Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, the lyrics were by Anand Bakshi.

Watch Clip:

While Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge is an iconic song, it is usually sung by students when they are about to leave their schools or colleges to take a big leap in their lives. It also triggers nostalgia among those who have been friends for a long time, but have been quite occupied with their work lives. Even today, this song is like a breath of fresh air. Different versions of this song have gone viral, around the theme of friendship day.

