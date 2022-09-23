Man's Technique of Flipping Roti Goes Horribly Wrong, Video Goes Viral

When you are the only person who knows how to cook and are assigned kitchen duty, you might see it as an opportunity to flaunt your culinary skills. But things, at times, can go wrong. Just like this video which has been making waves online recently. You might have seen videos of people flipping pancakes or omelettes by tossing them on the pan. But what happens when you try something like that with a heavy tawa? This video has the answer.

In the clip, the man is sitting on the floor and is cooking rotis on a small cylinder stove. Instead of using an appropriate utensil or tong, he tries to flip it by tossing it up in the air using the tawa. But things go as wrong as they could get, and the handle of the tawa breaks. The hot tawa falls on the man and the roti goes flying in another direction. The incident might as well have left him hurt and away from the kitchen for a very long time.

“Aaj Roti Tera Bhai Banayega," read the caption posted along with the video.

The comment section of the clip was flooded with laughing emojis.

However, this is not the first cooking fail video to have created a stir online. In another similar clip, a man was seen attempting to make french fries at home in restaurant style. Instead of the usual style of deep frying, he uses a strainer as used in fast food chains and restaurants. But one thing that was not like restaurants, was the success of this attempt

Why? Because he used a plastic strainer instead of made with steel. The moment he dipped it in the hot oil, and the strainer the plastic net melted in the wok completely, leaving the fries and the net of the strainer in the hot oil.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CivG8aDpwzw/

Have you had any cooking fail moments?

