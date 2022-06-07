Man's Twitter Thread on Meeting Late Grandfather's Lover Shows Love Wins

This Pride month, many stories of familial support and what it means for queer persons are being shared on social media. Among these emerged an especially tender one, shared by a Twitter user Sama’an Ashrawi about his gay grandfather and a love story that lived on beyond his own years. Ashrawi stated that the other half of his grandfather’s love story was a musician, John Kander, who composed Broadway musicals and also wrote the theme song for a 1977 Scorsese film called ‘New York, New York;’ originally sung by Liza Minnelli and later sung by Frank Sinatra. During the pandemic, Ashrawi found a song that Kander had written for his grandfather, and later on, went on to meet Kander himself.

“He told me the record we have isn’t just a song, it’s a whole entire one-act musical called ‘Our Boy’ that he wrote at the age of 22; and not only that, he wanted my grandfather to be the lead," Ashrawi tweeted.

“Over lunch (and an Arnold Palmer) John opened up about their relationship. “We were honest with each other," John told us. “Not in terms of not lying, but honest about who we were and who we were becoming. [Your grandfather] was a great gift to me."," Ashrawi concluded.

Earlier, a mom’s gesture towards her trans daughter left Twitter misty-eyed. A Twitter user going by @SebellaAnne shared their mother’s note posted on Instagram. It reads: “I have a transgender daughter. She is the love of my life, we share a soul, losing her would destroy my heart forever." Her note ends with wishing everyone a beautiful life: “I’m proud of your pride".

