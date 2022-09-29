Man’s Unsuccessful But Hilarious Attempts at Pouring Wine Into Glass During Hurricane

Natural disasters like hurricanes are phenomena that most of us will never want to witness and yet many have to endure. Cyclones and hurricanes can be devastating, causing loss to both property and life and while most would panic in the midst of one, here we have a video of a person who is amusing us with his hilarity.

This man has taken the phrase throwing caution to the wind literally as he has no care for the fury of the wind in the background. Instead, he chooses to go for a bottle of wine. Yeah, we understand that not wanting to be sober while you are in the midst of a hurricane can weirdly make sense, except that things do not go as planned. The man tries to pour the wine from the bottle into the glass multiple times, but the strong winds blow away the wine before even a droplet can reach the glass.

While the mere fact that this man values his wine more than the perils of a brewing hurricane is hilarious in itself, the fact that he is unable to take in even a single gulp due to the winds is the icing on the cake. Take a look at the viral video below.

The video is apparently from Hurricane Fiona which caused some destruction across Canada’s Magdalen Island. Houses along the seashore were reported destroyed while some areas lost electricity. 17 people had even been reported dead during the storm. While most of the news originating from such hurricanes is full of gloom and despair, this video is a much-needed breather from the gloom and shows a lighter and more optimistic side of a natural disaster.

