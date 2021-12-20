'Mantle Wind' from Earth's Middle Layer is Blowing 100 Kms Below the Surface, Study Finds

An opening found 100 kilometres below the Earth’s surface may be the answer to why volcanic materials are spotted in Panama, even though all the volcanoes in the region are inactive. A geological pathway allows the flow of mantle materials from the Galapagos Islands to Panama, found a study.

A team of researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Massachusetts, discovered this highly rare phenomenon that explains the existence of mantle rocks more than 1,500 kilometres from their point of origin. The team used helium isotopes and various geochemical indicators to establish that the Galapagos plume is triggering a flow of Earth’s mantle, similar to that of wind flowing on the planet’s surface.

“In this study, we measured an unexpected volcanic gas composition, sort of like when a human has a rare blood type," said David Bekaert, lead author of the study, in a press release. David compares the volcanic systems to a living organism’s body. He says that like an organism bleed, the Earth is bleeding magma, and like blood, one can study the composition of the magma.

Advertisement

“We use chemical characteristics as an indicator for large geological processes. In this case, our findings explain why plume-derived volcanic materials show up in Central Panama, even though there are no active volcanoes," David added.

The ‘mantle wind’ observed by the researchers was located in the subduction zone. A subduction zone is an area where the diving done by tectonic plates pushes the oceanic crust under continental crust. The process is prevalent in the North American regions. Typically, the subduction zone is impenetrable, but the regions beneath Panama must have an opening or a ‘slab window’ to allow material from such long distances to surface in the Panama region.

The study published in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences showcases the large-scale processes that become the reason for the diversified nature of the solid Earth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.