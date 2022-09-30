Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' Gets Backlash For 'Cruel' Portrayal, 'Anti-abortion' View

‘Blonde’, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, was hotly anticipated and after its release, has ended up generating immense backlash on the internet. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictional depiction of Marilyn’s life and is not a biopic per se, even though it portrays real events that occurred in Marilyn’s life. Viewers have criticised the film for its sensationalist portrayal of her life, exploiting the traumatic events and even milking them to the effect of reducing her to said events.

A lot is being said about the film’s “anti-abortion" stance, and many have also slammed it as deeply misogynistic. There are scenes where a foetus talks to Marilyn from her uterus before her miscarriage. Director Andrew Dominik’s comments about the film aren’t helping its case either. “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story," he told Screen Daily in an interview.

Advertisement

Grace Randolph, a critic, said in a tweet, “I’m not covering #Blonde in any capacity… I think an NC-17 violent fantasy about #MarilynMonroe presenting itself as a biography - or even if it was upfront about being a fantasy - is pretty appalling."

Advertisement

Blonde’s depiction of Marilyn has clearly been a misfire if audience reaction is anything to go by.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here