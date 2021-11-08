Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates Facebook's Transition into Meta with 'Pretty Sweet' Cookies

It looks like that Mark Zuckerberg is not done with the celebrations around rebranding Facebook Inc as Meta. The founder of Facebook recently shared a photo on the social media platform which showed a rectangular and a round cookie. He captioned it: “Pretty sweet." The rectangular one had ‘Meta’ written on it with icing along with the ‘frowning infinity’ symbol of the company. Someone seemed to have already taken a bite off a corner of the cookie. The round one had the Facebook ‘like’ thumbs up emoji designed on it in white against a background of blue.

Users flooded the comment section with their witty takes on the photo. One wrote: “Let me know when you make MetaBurgers, then I’ll come over."

Another user said: “Hold up. You never told us there would be cookies."

Commenting on the missing piece of the cookie, a user wrote: “It seems like the same man that bite off a piece of Job’s (apple) has now chopped off a segment of Mark’s biscuit."

During Facebook‘s Connect 2021 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will now be called Meta, and the company will focus on a “Metaverse" which will be a virtual world that will come as a successor to mobile Internet. Zuckerberg also announced plans for a Horizon marketplace and a wider multiverse economy that can support a range of experiences through AR, VR, and other gadgets like smartphones or laptops. Zuckerberg said he believes that the metaverse will be a successor to mobile Internet and explained that Horizon has a home section where people can build their own virtual home space as well as workrooms. Horizon Workrooms were first announced in August this year as the company’s tool for joining meetings and events as an avatar in VR.

