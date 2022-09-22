Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Announce Third Pregnancy: 'Max and August Getting New Baby Sister'

On Wednesday, September 21, Mark Zuckerberg took to social media to announce a piece of good news, leaving the internet mighty delighted. The Facebook co-founder is all set to embrace fatherhood for the third time. In the new post, Zuckerberg shared a stunning photo alongside his wife Priscilla Chan. Donning a black sweatshirt, the mommy-to-be shared an infectious smile as the camera captured her. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg who was seen spending some leisure time with Chan in a comfy hoodie, couldn’t seem to control his broad smile.

Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan informed that they are soon going to welcome a new companion into their hearts and home. While uploading the photo online, Zuckerberg was all about love as he revealed the gender of his soon-to-be-born child. The Zuckerberg family will be blessed with a baby girl next year. Meta CEO wrote, “Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!" Take a look at the announcement post below:

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s love story began when the two were at Harvard. The duo met each other at a frat party during Zuckerberg’s sophomore year and instantly hit it off. The couple began dating in 2003 but it was until 2010 that Chan moved into Zuckerberg’s rented house in Palo Alto, California. She was a medical student at the time.

After two years of staying in a live-in relationship, the couple finally tied the knot in May 2012 which also marked Chan’s graduation from medical school. The couple first embraced parenthood in 2015 as they welcomed Maxima Chan Zuckerberg into their lives, her Chinese name is Chen Mingyu. It was at that time when Zuckerberg opened up about Chan’s difficulty with pregnancy. Prior to welcoming their first daughter she, unfortunately, underwent three miscarriages.

Their second daughter was born in August 2017. The Zuckerberg family also owns a Puli dog namely Beast.

