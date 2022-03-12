Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Employees Will Now Have to Do Their Own Laundry

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, formerly known as Facebook, offers its employees hordes of perks. Part of the dominant paradigm in Silicon Valley, these perks help the conglomerates lure and retain the cream of talent and keep them in the workspace for long hours. However, Meta employees will have to bid adieu to some of these perks as the company has decided to slash them off the list. As per the tweaked policy, services such as laundry, dry cleaning, etc. will no longer be available. In addition, the dinner bell that rings indicating free mealtime has been pushed for half an hour at 6:30 PM, instead of 6:00 PM. Employees were also stripped of valet services, reported The New York Times.

While Meta is arguably the first company to slash these services and perks, it won’t be the last and the evidence lies in the shift that is being witnessed in Silicon Valley. Ever since the pandemic hit and people were forced to align their lives according to the COVID-19 norms, the work culture adopted the shades of hybridity.

While some companies opened their workspaces again in a phased manner, some realised that sustainability was a possibility even in hybrid models. And hence, many employees experienced this shift and are continuing working from home. Also, some employees will come to the office but are less frequent than before.

However, despite the slash in perks, there have been increments in the amount of resources Meta spends on its employees. For instance, the health and wellness stipend was increased from roughly $700 to about $3,000.

The removal of some in-office perks is also being associated with the declining valuation of the company. The market capitalisation has dropped to $515 billion with investors displaying skepticism about the long-term prospects of the company’s advertising business model. The company officials, however, have declined any relation of it with the slash in perks.

