Mark Zuckerberg's 'Metaverse' Inspired by Dystopian Novel 'Snow Crash'? Twitter Thinks So

Facebook has rebranded to ‘Meta’, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on October 28, but more interestingly, he also announced the creation of a ‘metaverse’. In the founder’s letter, he wrote, “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too". The letter goes in depth into the functioning of the metaverse where, he says, everything imaginable can be done. “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up," it states. However, many social media users were of the opinion that the metaverse might not be the wonderland it’s being projected as. To the contrary, it might be quite like a dystopia. In fact, social media users seem convinced that Zuckerberg’s idea of the metaverse was inspired by Neal Stephenson’s dystopian sci-fi novel ‘Snow Crash.

The following paragraph from the founder’s letter became the subject of much conjecture: “The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place. Feeling truly present with another person is the ultimate dream of social technology. That is why we are focused on building this." Many thought it sounded straight out of a dystopian novel, particularly ‘Snow Crash’.

One user also shared a few passages from ‘Snow Crash’ that explain why the internet is convinced of the similarities between the two concepts. “Spare a thought today for Neal Stephenson, who has lived long enough to watch his term for a shiny digital distraction from increasingly dystopian reality become a corporate logo (and also a shiny digital distraction from increasingly dystopian reality)," they wrote. Below is the passage they shared.

The 1992 novel takes place in the 21st century in the aftermath of a worldwide economic collapse. It resembles an anarcho-capitalist society, and as per many social media users, the novel was also the origin of the term “metaverse". Many were also seen comparing the metaverse to The Matrix and Ready Player One as well.

