Mark Zuckerberg's 'Soul-less' Selfie With Colleagues Fuels 'Alien' Theory Once Again

Mark Zuckerberg has spurred the “alien" rumours again. The Meta founder has forever been conjectured to be- well- “not human" by the public, not least due to his facial expressions, or lack thereof. Now, Zuckerberg has posted a selfie on his Facebook (now Meta) page, with several other colleagues, celebrating Meta’s first store opening in Burlingame, California. “You can experience Quest 2 and project what you’re experiencing onto a big wall for your friends. It’s a great way to see how our products connect people today and get a sense for what’s coming as we build towards the metaverse," he wrote. However, people weren’t interested in the store itself as much as in the selfie that accompanied it.

Someone also edited the selfie and wiped off the smiles off of everyone’s faces in it, which went viral and fueled the alien speculation further. That photo is not legitimate.

Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg and his supposed robotic origins go a long way back. In 2018, Zuckerberg testified before the senators and a House panel amid a firestorm over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica. During nearly five hours of questioning by 44 US senators, Zuckerberg repeatedly apologised for a range of problems that beset Facebook. Zuckerberg remained largely unruffled and serious as senators questioned him. The serious Zuck and his strange mannerisms didn’t go unnoticed and social media called the Facebook founder a robot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.