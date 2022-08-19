Marketing Expert Fired By 'Crying CEO' Gets Multiple Job Offers

An employee who was fired by Braden Wallake, the CEO of Ohio-based marketing firm HyperSocial (currently trending on social media as the “crying CEO") earlier this month is now being flooded with job offers. Braden Wallake had made headlines earlier this month after he posted a crying photo of himself while announcing the lay-off of his employees. The picture went viral on social media. The CEO now shared the screenshot of the texts he received from Noah Smith, one of the two employees who was fired, which revealed that the latter has been receiving multiple job offers since he was laid off.

Noah was a marketing expert who let go from his role at the Ohio-based business to business (B2B) marketing agency Hypersocial last week. The firm’s founder had written an emotional post on LinkedIn about the redundancies which he had described as the “most vulnerable thing" he will “ever share".

The audience did not take it as a kind gesture and the CEO was ridiculed online for his teary-eyed photo. He was criticised for choosing to post a picture instead of taking some action to support his employees.

Braden gave updates on Monday, sharing the screenshots that Noah sent him with his inbox full of potential employers wanting to hire him.

“Noah sent me this picture the other day. Going viral was never intended, but seeing this makes every single nasty comment worth it. You guys have FILLED Noah Smith’s inbox with job opportunities, job availabilities, and more. Because of you all, Noah is going to have a plethora of incredible opportunities to choose from. And wherever he decides is going to be so lucky to have him!" he wrote.

In the comments section, he added, “My initial post wasn’t for the laid off employees. I’ve never said it was. It’s great that it has come full circle to benefit them. They know they’ve always had whatever they needed from me to get them their next position, but we had to wait until we knew what they wanted to do before we agreed on next steps together."

Earlier, while announcing the lay-off through a LinkedIn post, Wallake had portrayed that he was devastated to deliver the tough news and blamed himself for failing to retain his employees. “We just had to lay-off a few of our employees. I’ve seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due to the economy, or whatever other reason. Ours? My fault," he said.

He has shared that he does not regret sharing his teary-eyed selfie on the job-seeking platform but he has been disappointed by the severe retaliation that it received. He told PR Week that he did not delete the post despite receiving so many negative comments since the support superseded the criticism.

