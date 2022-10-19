Home » News » Buzz » Markiplier to Join OnlyFans on Two Conditions and Fans are Vying to Make Them Happen

Markiplier to Join OnlyFans on Two Conditions and Fans are Vying to Make Them Happen

Markiplier said he would start an OnlyFans account for charity purposes on two conditions regarding his podcasts. Fans understood the assignment.

Last Updated: October 19, 2022, 11:40 IST

Markiplier's podcasts are doing numbers since OnlyFans announcement. (Credits: Twitter/@markiplier)
Markiplier has said he would start an OnlyFans account if his fans meet certain conditions set by him. The YouTuber, who has 33.8 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, said he would start his account on the adult website for charity purposes. He, however, did not reveal what content he would be posting on OnlyFans. The initiative follows his success with the calendar project in 2018, all proceeds of which he reportedly donated to Cancer Research Institute.

Among Markiplier’s conditions are that his podcast Distractible make it to number 1 spot on both Apple and Spotify charts, and that his other podcast Go! My Favorite Sports Team should become the number one sports podcast. The YouTuber’s fans are already vying to make it happen.

“Ok but we gotta win this one boys. Not because I want to see Markiplier naked but because I want real, actual journalists to have to write about how Joe Rogan got unseated as the king of podcasts by a Youtuber showing his butt," a Twitter user wrote. This might actually be on the horizon. Since Markiplier’s announcement, Distractible has come up to the second position on Spotify’s podcast charts, right after The Joe Rogan Experience, at the time of writing this article.

On Spotify’s US sports chart, Go! My Favorite Sports Team is currently at number 1, as per Chartable.

That’s surely some way to get numbers going and for a good cause.

