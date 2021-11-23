Maroon Or Green? This Color-changing Hat Has 'Cap-tivated' the Internet

Our sight may be deceiving at times. Sometimes, what appears to be a pond is nothing but a heap of sand. The internet adores these kinds of mysterious Fata Morganas (Mirage), and we have discovered a new one that might leave you perplexed. Recently, a video is roaming the streets of Instagram in which a hat is seen changing colour. Is it actually changing colour or have we been hoodwinked by our eyes again? Read on to know Otelia Carmen, a Tiktok user, recently posted a video of a woollen hat that appears to change colours, shifting from maroon to tan to green in a matter of seconds. As per the Ladbible, Carmen published the video of the color-changing item on TikTok, where it has been seen over 6 million times.

Carmen mentioned that she purchased what she believed was a green hat, only to realise that it was reddish-brown when she arrived home. “So, I bought this green hat at the shop today, and I brought it home, and when I took it out, I was like, ‘Why is this brown?’," she explained.

She also shared a video explaining this illusion on Instagram showing the headgear changing colours as Carmen went from one room to the next. “For everyone who said my hat was rust/maroon in my stories, you are correct and also wrong. This is why lighting is so important in interiors," she captioned the video.

Carmen, according to The Sun, stated that the apparent colour shift was caused by metamerism. Metamerism is a phenomenon that happens when two colours appear to match in one lighting situation but not in another. According to The Sun’s report, “every light source has its own ‘colour,’ therefore when it’s projected onto a coloured surface, it changes the colour of that surface."

As the clip went crazy popular on social media, it reminded many people of the episode of ‘The Dress’ all over again. In 2015, an image of a dress went viral when netizens couldn’t figure out what colour it was.

