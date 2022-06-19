Married Indian Women Share How Seeking Permission from In-Laws Makes Them Feel

The life of a married woman is very different from that of a single woman. For some, being married equals to a lot many restrictions. A similar trend is going viral on Twitter where a user elaborates on how her previous marriage and the smallest things have contributed to her anxiety. “My cousin’s visiting the US, can I go meet her?" “A family member’s getting married, would you come to the wedding?" Everything involved ego-stroking, begging, pleading," she wrote. She further wrote, “Too many Indian men and their families like to make all these tiny things a matter of pride. There’s nothing to be proud of if you’re controlling a person and stressing them out over inconsequential things." Have a look:

Since uploaded, the thread has gone viral. It has garnered over 1K likes and tons of comments from netizens. “I’ve faced so much trauma and gaslighting that I didn’t even know that was what was happening, until I messed up every subsequent relationship. Of course, that also made me choose the wrong relationships," commented a Twitter user. There were many woman who related with her. One Twitter user wrote, “It’s so normal in Desi families.joint family main TU multiple level of permissions. miyaan saas susar and then on day of event agar choti nand ka mood kharab hai ya uski freinds aa rehi Hain TU aap nahi ja saktay." Here are a few reactions:

Earlier, a Reddit user shared struggles of being a ‘married working’ Indian woman. As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now," the woman wrote.

