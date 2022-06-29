'Marry Your Equal': Desi Groom Touches Wife's Feet at Wedding in Viral Video

As a sign of respect and to garner blessings, a bride is made to touch the feet of her groom after the marriage is solemnised. Recently, many couples have stepped forward to create new practices along with existing ones. Breaking stereotypes, a newly married couple has set a beautiful example and created a lot of buzz on the internet. In a delightful gesture, a video of the groom bending down and touching his bride’s feet has made the netizens go gaga over the lovely clip.

The now-viral video was posted by the bride herself, Diti Goradia, who tied the knot with Arnav Roy. “A Core memory," read the text on the video. In the video, the beautiful bride and groom in their traditional attires can be seen getting up from their chairs, and at that very moment, the groom bends down, touches Diti’s feet, and then hugs her. This unexpected gesture of Arnav left Diti and the guest surprised, as the bride can be seen stopping him from doing it. While sharing the video on her social media, Diti wrote in the caption, “Our pandit didn’t like this at all. But by the end of the ceremony, he whispered to me: ‘You are one very lucky girl’."

Diti concluded her caption by sharing the beautiful message, and wrote, “Marry your equal in every sense of the word!" The internet is singing praises of the video. One user wrote, “Aww that is the most adorable thing I saw on the internet today…. like I was going through something upsetting but after seeing this my mood was lit …. God bless you girl, you have found yourself a gem." Appreciating the groom’s gesture, another user wrote, “He is raised right." A third user talked about the change that this generation is trying to bring in the stereotypical society, and said, “Now it seems our generation is doing the right things. Happiness galore to you both."

It is beautiful to see the lengths a person can go to make their partner feel special. Earlier, a video of an African American groom went crazy viral after he said his wedding vows in Malayalam to honour his bride’s heritage. The groom even translated his vows into English line by line for the guest at the wedding.

