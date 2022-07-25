Marvel Fans Can Now Own Infinity Stones in Real Life for a Price of Rs 19.9 Crore

Ever since Marvel comic villain Thanos acquired the gauntlet of six infinity stones and snapped his fingers to wipe out half the population of the universe, fans have yearned for the coveted prop. Tapping into the fans' sheer dedication to collecting Marvel merchandise, the company has launched an official collection of Infinity gemstones. The collection was unveiled last week in Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Marvel Entertainment, the Infinity Collection of Gemstones consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time, Space, Reality, Mind, Power, and Soul. The statement added that each of the Infinity Stones are remnants of singularities that predated the Universe, according to the story narrated in the comics. The collection’s Creative Director was Darren Romanelli aka DRx, a Los Angeles-based creative.

In the Marvel Universe the value of the six infinity stones remains to be invaluable because of the powers each stone carries but even for fans the collection is primed to become one of the most valuable Marvel collectible items. The six stones are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million (Rs 19.9 crores).

The Time Stone, which has the ability to manipulate time, even in places beyond time in the fictional world, is made of rare Colombian emerald. The Space Stone is made of sapphire from the island of Madagascar, over 30-carats. In the Marvel Universe the stone allows its user to exist in any location, move throughout different realities, warp or rearrange space, teleport across planes regardless of the laws of physics or magical barriers, and even omnipresence.

The Reality Stone is an oval-shaped, natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa, over 15-carats. In the fictional world of MCU, the stone gives the power to retroactively create alternate realities. Meanwhile, the Power Stone is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst, valued more than 35-carats.

The stone allows its users to access and manipulate all forms of energy and enhance their own physical strength and durability. Soul Stone is cushion-shaped, Spessartite, exceeding 35-carats. The Mind Stone is a high clarity, intense colour rectangular brilliant cut yellow diamond, close to 35-carats.

