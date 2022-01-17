'Dosa' is Trending on Twitter Because a Delhi Man Mixed it with Ice Cream and Made Rolls

We know by now that strange food fusions are all the rage with Indian food vendors. With varieties like Maggi Milkshake or Butter Chicken Golgappa showing up regularly on social media feeds, it was expected that netizens would have built the stomach for them by now. But the appetite for these unusual combinations seems to have reached a tipping point with Masala Dosa Ice Cream Roll. An eatery in Delhi thought that it would be a great idea to mash in masala dosa into ice cream and then make rolls with the resultant mix. The video posted by the handle ‘thegreatindianfoodie’ on Instagram has not only gone viral, but has also made ‘dosa’ trend on Twitter. Users are having a meltdown over the Masala Dosa Ice Cream rolls, and one even went to the extent of saying that such a creation could be the reason why corona virus is still here. Watch the video here:

Twitter users said that they would never have anything do with such a dish.

“Petition to save dosa."

“stop making ice cream out of dosa, thats clearly an insult for Ice cream (even if its vanilla)."

“Ewwww. I love DOSA. But what’s this."

“This is getting away with Murder! Earlier it was ice-cream dosa, now the Dosa is turned into a stone ice cream! - Madness knows no limits!"

“What are these people smoking? Presenting masala dosa icecream roll!"

“saw a video of masala dosa ice cream roll, it looked like daulat ki chaat, bet it tastes like sh*t."

“i watched Ice Cream Dosa video."

The viral video has led people post photos of ‘normal’ dosa.

“Had this delish in November 2020 in Chennai."

“#Dosa No doubt South Indian #dosa is best #dosa born in South india."

“Godamit! It is NOT #dosa It is #dose."

“Dosa love !"

“No cheese, no paneer and no other fusion ingredients. The Dosa is supposed to be enjoyed and cherished as it were. Here’s an all time classic, Udupi style ( Plain / Sada ) Dosa alongside coconut chutney and sambhar. Happy Eating ."

Would you like to try the Masala Dosa Ice Cream?

