Massive 7,525 Carat ‘Chipembele’ Emerald Unearthed at Zambia Mine in Africa

A 7,525-carat (1,505 kgs) emerald unearthed from a mine in Africa is the latest gem to join this exclusive club. Africa-based mining company - Gemfield has found the most massive emerald ever mined at its Kagem emerald mine in Zambia. The facility operates in partnership with the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation. According to a press release by the Kagem Mining Limited, the 7,525 carats gem was discovered on July 13, this year at one of its mines in Lufwanyama district in the Copperbelt province. Discovered by geologist Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta, the massive gem has been dubbed “Chipembele" which means ‘rhino’ in the local indigenous dialect of Bemba.

While it is extremely unusual to encounter a gemstone weighing more than 1,000 carats, only a handful of unique ones have to deserve their own name. Notably, the discovery of the Chipembele at the Kagem mine follows similar discoveries such as the 5,655 Inkalamu (Lion) in 2018 and a 6,225 carats ‘Insofu’ (Elephant) (Elephant) gem in 2010, according to the release.

The Chipembele boasts a glassy surface with distinct hexagonal crystal structures and a deep green hue. The gemstone is due to be sold at the next Gemfields emerald auction, with viewing expected to take place later this month. A share of the proceeds of the sale will support the North Luangwa Conservation Programme in Zambia, to aid critical black rhinoceros, the statement further cited.

The company also mentioned that the selected premium emeralds brought to the auction will once again receive Gübelin’s ‘provenance proof’ service. The system embeds nanoparticles coded with information within the gemstone that provides key details related to its origin. Additionally, the winning bidder for Chipembele will be given the option of a unique DNA nano-tag identity, which will also be developed by Gübelin, ensuring that the cut and polished gems can be identified and certified as having originated from unique gemstone.

