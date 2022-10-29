'Master of Camouflage': IFS Officer Shares Stunning Picture Of Lesser Yellownape Woodpecker

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan is often seen sharing interesting pictures related to flora and fauna. He has amassed over four lakh followers on Twitter, who are quite appreciative of Kaswan’s photography skills. Flaunting another great find from the world of birds, Kaswan tweeted a stunning picture of a species of a Lesser Yellownape – one of the many species of woodpeckers found in India and its neighbouring countries.

The picture Kaswan tweeted at first appears to be just green foliage. However, a closer look reveals a crested bird perched on a tree trunk. “The master of camouflage. Lesser Yellownape. Another species of woodpecker found in India," Kaswan wrote, aptly drawing attention to the bird’s ability to blend into its environment seamlessly. One user even commented about how difficult it was to spot the bird at once.

“Took me 2 seconds to find the woodpecker," the user wrote.

A leaf blocks the view of the long, sharp beak characteristic of the woodpecker in the shot. However, the photograph shows the beautiful yellow crest and the green and white plumage of the bird quite well. Even the red marking stretching from the bird’s eye to the top of its head is skilfully captured. The vibrant shot could easily be the envy of every birdwatcher!

The Lesser Yellownape is commonly found in parts of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam, among other countries. The bird is not endangered and is listed in the “least concern" category of the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The bird looks similar to the Greater Yellownape due to the crest and the feathers on the wings. However, it is distinguished by its barred white belly, quite different from the Greater Yellownape’s greyish underbelly.

Apart from the Lesser and Greater Yellownapes, India is also home to other woodpecker species such as the White-bellied Woodpecker, Common Flameback, and Himalayan Woodpecker.

