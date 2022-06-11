Masterchef Australia Judges Raved About 'Bhel Puri' and Desis are Amused

Masterchef Australia’s Sarah Todd made “bhel puri" for one of the rounds on the cooking competition and the judges understandably gave it rave reviews, as per a report in Scoopwhoop. It was slightly amusing to Desis watching the show, though, because even though it’s a staple for many of us, bhel puri has never got the same recognition that a bougie dish might. The “bhel puri wale bhaiya" does it with as much élan, in lesser time and isn’t nearly appreciated enough. Bhel puri is complex and flavourful and certainly deserves all the praise, when all’s said and done. However, there is a problem of misappropriation, over which many Twitter users seemed divided.

Another contestant made a paapdi chat.

Here’s the Goan vindaloo made by Sarah Todd.

Many, however, argued that making bhel puri is a delicate art and accomplishing it in 10 minutes is praiseworthy.

Recently, another Desi food-related incident drew some ire on social media. Indian food is renowned for its diversity and while it’s safe to say that every region in the country- even sub-region- has its own staple dish, there never has been a “national dish". This was why a Reddit user’s post caused quite a ruckus when they shared a page out of a recipe book that claimed that the “Indian curry" is the national dish of the country. If this wasn’t already bizarre enough, the actual ingredients in the recipe are bound to make you do a double take. The very first ingredient listed was an apple.

