This Video on Geometry and Triangle Proofs Will Make You Hate Math All Over Again

There is no doubt that like many subjects, Mathematics too had its fair share of haters. The algebra, trigonometry, differentiation and integration have left many students in a fix. It is probably because of the plethora of formulas of the subject and also the problems were quite hard to solve. If you are someone who has never liked this subject, then there are high chances you will relate to this video. The clip, which was originally shared by digital content creator Shane Duffy, will for sure leave you in splits. An Instagram page, which goes by the name 9gag, re-shared the video with the caption, “Math is Math.” The video simply features a conversation between Geometry and an individual.

A triangle is drawn on a sheet of paper, on which Geometry asks, “Hey, is this a triangle?” The person replies, “yeah, that’s a triangle.” Not satisfied with the reaction, Geometry further asks, “How do you know?” The individual looks puzzled and Geometry asks him to prove that it is a triangle.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

We are sure, you must have also come across such questions where you were asked to prove that the given diagram is a triangle.

Since being shared about 20 hours ago, the clip has racked up more than three lakh likes and over 7 million views. It has also accumulated a number of comments, and the figures are only increasing.

Several users stated that “if you say simply because it has 3 sides then your answer is false!” One of the Instagram users replied, “3 sides, 3 angles, sum of the angles is 180°, sum of two sides can't be lower than the size of the other side.” Another wrote, “I can prove it a triangle. But meanwhile my teacher – Prove it is a right angle triangle.” A couple of people agreed that though Math is helpful in our life, it’s a true headache.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

