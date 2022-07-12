'Matrimonial Ad?' Flats Only For 'Agarwal and Jain Boys' Called Out for Being 'Casteist'

Finding suitable accommodation is not an easy task. One has to face a number of hurdles ranging from financial constraints to ensuring adequate parking space and electricity among other issues. But, recently a person came across an unusual problem while looking for a flat that has now sparked debate on social media. A Twitter user named Mukesh shared a photo of a to-let advertisement according to which only people of only certain castes were allowed to rent the house. “And this is how my another day in searching for a flat went into vain," the tweet read.

In the picture, the advertisement can be seen hanging on the gate of the house which read, “To-Let. Only for Agarwal n Jain Boys." The phone number of the landlord was also mentioned in the advertisement.

Advertisement

The photo did rounds on Twitter while eliciting varying reactions from the users. Many claimed that the advertisement “reeked of casteism" and condemned such a move. Some even compared it to a matrimonial advertisement where people often mention specific requirements.

This user suspected that the landlord was looking for new tenants or his son-in-law.

Another user posted a similar question and asked if the landlord was looking for a match for his daughter.

One highlighted the discriminatory nature of the advertisement and questioned if it was moral or even constitutional.

Advertisement

Another user claimed of going through a similar experience when searching for a house.

Advertisement

Some users were of a different opinion and said that the landlord has the right to accommodate people of his choice.

While the to-let advertisement may be bizarre, earlier a matrimonial advertisement had gone viral for being too specific. In the advertisement, shared on Reddit, a person sought a bride who was conservative, liberal, and pro-life and even mentioned the feet and bra size he expects his partner to have. “Your attire should be 80% casual and 20% formal, but should be into wearing costumes in bed," the advertisement further read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.