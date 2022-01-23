‘Matrix Dulhan’: Bride’s Flexibility During Varmala Exchange Leaves Netizens in Splits

Indian weddings can be really entertaining. One can expect ample doses of fun – from watching relatives dance non-stop to wearing the most extravagant attires. And if you are someone who likes viral videos on social media, you should not miss one of the most epic clips from a recent Indian wedding. A recording taken during the varmala ceremony of a desi wedding has taken the internet by storm. Shared by a makeup artist named Parul Garg on Instagram, the video captures a click-worthy moment that the bride and groom, as well as guests, will never forget.

It is known that the to-be-married couple are always the showstoppers but when they are the ones to engage in incredible antics, the fun of the wedding and rituals are doubled. Speaking of the now-viral moment, from the varmala ceremony, it shows what and how the surprise by a bride for her groom went down. Dressed in a beige sherwani, the groom is ready to exchange garlands with his bride who is dressed in a heavy red coloured lehenga. Just when he is about to do it, she shows off her flexibility as she bends her back in an arch. The husband-to-be to, in another interesting turn of events, pulls his wife-to-be upright and they exchange amused gazes. The pair could not help but smile wide throughout the fun-filled garland exchange ceremony.

Advertisement

The bride leaves everyone stunned with her superior flexibility and that too while she was dressed in heavy attire.

The act is met with amused reactions from all the spectators who seemed to enjoy the moment. The video was shared with the caption, “Bend it like…" followed by clapping and laughing emojis. The clip has garnered over 4.3 million views and more than 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram and is being widely circulated on various digital platforms. Netizens were simply amazed and amused by the hilarious moment and jaw-dropping flexibility of the bride. “Yoga teacher?" asked a user in the comments. Others called the bride, “Matrix Dulhan." “Oh my God," expressed an individual, adding laughing emojis. Another commented, “When the bride is a yoga fan."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.